Compare builder agreement with your state's model deal: Analysts

The Supreme Court recently asked the Centre to draft a model builder-buyer agreement that states can adopt. The agreements that developers currently get buyers to sign are lopsided at times.

Before a model agreement is put in place and, more importantly, can be enforced rigorously, it is up to buyers themselves to avoid signing on the dotted line of a lopsided agreement. The builder-buyer agreement is a document where the terms and conditions of the transaction, and the rights and obligations of both the developer and the buyer, are spelt out. Developers have to put up their ...