Compulsory delistings outnumber voluntary ones by 50% so far this year

More companies are being forced to delist their shares from the stock exchanges than the ones that are leaving voluntarily. There have been six such compulsory delisting of shares so far in 2021, compared to four voluntary delistings, shows data from the National Stock Exchange. Compulsory delistings are when a company is penalised for not meeting the requirements of the listing agreement.

Its shares are no longer allowed to trade on the stock exchange. A voluntary delisting is when the company decides to exit the stock exchange on its own. This may be because the owners have ...