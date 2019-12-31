Timeline for PMS 2.0 guidelines worries Rs 16-trillion industry

Lack of a defined timeline for the implementation of new regulations has led to a fear of disruption among industry players as they await the official notification of the first overhaul of the portfolio management services (PMS) regulations in nearly two decades. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced changes, including the appointment of key employees and custodians under the Sebi (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2019.

The changes were approved in November, but are yet to be notified. The regulations replace the Sebi (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 1993. PMS ...