Consider buying India Cements, 3M India on dips, recommends Mehul Kothari

3M India

BUY

Closer to: Rs 21,800

Target: Rs 24,250

Stop Loss: Rs 20,500

The stock has confirmed an inverse head and shoulder breakout above Rs 21,800 level and looks strong with a time frame of 2 – 3 weeks.

The theoretical target for the pattern comes around Rs 26,000. Thus, we advise traders to go long in near Rs 21,800 with a stop loss of Rs 20,500 for an upside target of Rs 24,250.

India Cements

BUY

Closer to: Rs 155

Target: Rs 170

Stop Loss: Rs 145

Due to oversold conditions, we witnessed some short unwinding in during the recent trading sessions.

On the weekly chart, we are observing a bullish hammer formation. There is some decent built up at 160 strike Call option and once the stock starts trading above Rs 160 we can expect short covering.

There is a possibility of pullback rally in the stock in the coming few trading sessions.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

