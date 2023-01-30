JUST IN
Business Standard

Construction & infra firms among biggest wealth destroyers in past 20 years

They first reported a surge in stock prices and then all went downhill

Topics
Construction sector | Infrastructure sector

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

construction
Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure rallied 300 per cent between January 2004 and December 2007 but then lost 99 per cent of its value over the next decade.

Companies in the construction and infrastructure sector have been among the biggest underperformers and wealth destroyers in the stock market in the past 20 years. The sector has also seen a wave of corporate failures and bankruptcies, making it tough for retail or non-promoter shareholders to make money on their investments.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 21:44 IST

