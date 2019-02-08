Consumer stocks steer Dalal Street as govt pushes for reviving demand

Consumption-oriented stocks are leading the charge on Dalal Street, with the government shifting its focus back to to spur economic growth. In the last one year, have accounted for all the market-capitalisation gains for the listed companies, excluding financial and energy firms.

The combined market cap of the top 55 in our sample was up Rs 1.63 trillion, against a gain of Rs 62,000 crore for all the 1,635 listed companies, excluding those in financial and energy sectors, as of February 1, 2018-19.

These stocks — from sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), passenger cars, two-wheelers, consumer durables, fashion, retail and fast-food restaurants — now account for a record 27 per cent of the market cap of all non-financial and non-oil and gas companies in the country, up from 21.5 per cent in FY14 and 9.3 per cent in FY08.





Including retail bank and non-bank lenders, the accounts for 35 per cent of the combined market cap of all listed companies, up from 25.4 per cent at the end of FY14 and 12.2 per cent in March 2008.

Analysts attribute this to a combination of higher boosting and a lack of corporate capex in the economy.

“Consumption is the only sector in the economy that continues to grow while investment remains flat. The latest interim Budget has further skewed the balance by giving cash handouts to farmers and tax breaks to the middle class while simultaneously cutting capital expenditure,” says G Chokkalingam, founder & MD, Equinomics Research & Advisory Services.

The 55 consumer goods companies in Business Standard’s sample had a combined of Rs 23.8 trillion at the end of trading on the Budget day (February 1, 2019), against Rs 22.1 trillion at the end of March 2018 and Rs 10.5 trillion at the end of March 2014.

is now the most valuable consumer goods company in the country with a of nearly 4 trillion, up 36 per cent since March 2018, followed by ITC (Rs 3.42 trillion) and (Rs 2.2 trillion).



The biggest gains in market capitalisation, however, have been reported by mid-size consumer companies such as (up 57 per cent since March last year), Havells India (up 52 per cent), and Nestle India (up 48 per cent) during the period.

continue to rally despite a slowdown in their earnings growth and decline in their earnings share in the total universe. For example, consumer companies accounted for 16.3 per cent of all corporate earnings (ex-financials and energy) during the 12 months ending December 2018 and down from their 16.8 per cent share in earnings during the fiscal year ending March 2018.

The result has been a steady expansion of the valuation multiple of consumers stocks in recent years. A typical consumer stock in our sample is now trading at 38 times its earnings in trailing 12 months, marginally down from 38.1x at the end of March last year, but nearly double the earnings multiple for non-consumer stocks. A typical is trading around 20 times its trailing earnings, the lowest in the last six years.





“There is at least earnings visibility in the against earnings contraction in most of the non-financial and non-technology space. This has led to a situation where most of the institutional money is chasing a few top stocks in consumer-related sectors,” says Dhananjay Sinha, head institutional equity Emkay Global Financial Services.

He expects the trend to continue in the near term given poor earnings projections for most of companies in the non-consumer space.

Others see it as an extreme polarisation in the equity market not seen in at least last two decades. “The market is now extremely polarised with the top 15 stocks accounting for most of the gains in the and benchmark indices. The funnel has never been so narrow in at least last 25 years,” says Chokkalingam.

This, he says, could make market highly vulnerable if earnings growth turns negative in the or the liquidity situation worsens.