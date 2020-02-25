Consumers stay away from fresh buying despite 0.5% correction in gold price

price corrected by 0.5 per cent in early morning trade on Tuesday, following global cues as investors booked profit amid fears that a large sell-off in equities would have a spillover effect on a safe-haven asset like bullion.

In early trade, April price slumped by Rs 1,200 to Rs 42,371 per 10 grams in futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). In the benchmark physical at Zaveri Bazaar, price shed Rs 1,000 to trade at Rs 42,406. The metal, however, closed Rs 778 or 1.8 per cent lower at Rs 42,637. lost Rs 980 or 2 per cent to Rs 48,055 per kg at close.

The decline in gold price followed the bullion’s move in the international market. In London spot trade, gold price opened at $1,659.38 an oz and jumped to $1,664.04 an oz in early trade. However, profit booking pulled the metal down to the day’s low of $1,633.13 an oz before recovering to trade at $1,652.80 in early afternoon trade in London.

“Jewellery demand was very thin on Tuesday. But with the gold price falling a little from yesterday’s high, we do expect higher walk-in and footfalls in the evening hours today,” T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers.

Kalyan Jewellers has had stable sales over the weekend.

“With both wedding season and Akshay Tritiya coming up, we are getting more enquires for our rate protection and pre-booking offers, a facility customers avail of when the prices are volatile,” Kalyanaraman.

have moved up strongly in the past eight months, yielding returns of nearly 30 per cent on global economic uncertainty. With Japan and China already having announced monetary stimulus and with more countries planning support worth billions of dollars to prevent their economies from recession, investors are moving towards safe-haven assets after cashing in on risky ones. the unabated spread of coronavirus in China and other parts of the world has also strengthened gold’s appeal as the most preferred investment avenue.

“Gold is currently passing through the kind of bullish cycle that comes once in seven or eight years, and in which the metal appreciates 30-40 per cent. Gold’s upward move received support from global economic uncertainty, which in turn was exacerbated by the coronavirus spread. Today’s correction is just a case of temporary profit booking by investors which continues for a short period followed by a rebound in a few days,” said Vishal Wagh, Head-Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

remained highly volatile on Tuesday. The April contract opened at Rs 43,176 per 10 grams on the MCX, a sharp decline from its previous day’s close of Rs 43,580 on profit-booking. It declined further to trade at Rs 42,371 before recovering to trade at Rs 42,876 per 10 grams late afternoon. Overall, April gold shed 1.6 per cent from its previous day’s close.

“The current gold– ratio stands at around 90, indicating that prices have more room for appreciation than gold which would depend upon demand in industrial commodities including base metals,” said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, Director, Commtrendz.

Gold’s safe haven appeal received support from the increasing number of coronavirus cases outside China, which threaten world economic growth.

Meanwhile, the impact of gold’s decline in London was slower in India due to rupee appreciation. The Indian rupee gained 0.2 per cent or 15 paise in the day before closing with a marginal rise of 4 paise to close at 71.88 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the sharp volatility in has lowered physical demand in jewellery stores.