Consumption funds likely to pick up pace as economy recovers

Consumption funds, which invest in stocks of companies that are driven by the consumption behaviour, have given average returns of 30 per cent in the last one year. Consumption as a theme is likely to improve once economic recovery picks up, feel market participants.

The data from Value Research shows that some consumer thematic funds have given returns of 30-57 per cent in the last one year. Quant Consumption Fund has returned 57.03 per cent, while Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund has generated returns of 35.19 per cent in the last one year. S&P BSE Sensex has given returns of 24.02 ...