Conversion of sugar into ethanol could take time to show results on ground

The government’s recent decision to allow production of by reconverting is a welcome step, but it remains to be seen how far it will help address the immediate concern of bulging surplus of the sweetener in the 2019-20 season as mills could take time to make the necessary financial investment for conversion.

Moreover, can be made directly from only in the off-season as with limited storage options freshly produced has very little shelf-life.

The 2019-20 season starts from next month and the peak crushing will happen in the first five-six months. Officials said that mills that are saddled with surplus sugar, could consider reconverting surplus sugar into ethanol, only after peak crushing is over. The mills would have to bear a conversion cost.

Given the not so impressive financial position of sugar mills, it remains to be seen how many of them will be able to spend the sum.

"Lets see how things move from here onwards, but atleast with a higher price fixed for ethanol produced from juice/syrup and sugar in comparison to that produced from C and B-heavy mollases, a direction has been given to the industry, which it needs to follow now," a senior industry official said.

According to rating agency ICRA, in FY2019, the revenues of most reported a decline due to lower sugar realisations on a YoY basis. It said while the sugar division’s profitability continues to be adversely impacted by the high cane cost of production and subdued sugar realisations in FY2019, the overall operating margins of most UP-based mills reported an improvement supported by the improvement in the distillery division’s performance.

“This was due to higher distillery sales volumes along with improvement in the realisations in FY2019 on a YoY basis. For most UP-based mills, the improvement in operating profitability resulted in higher interest coverage in FY2019 on a YoY basis, although the increase in the total debt owing to low-cost soft loans has resulted in deterioration of Total Debt/OPBIDTA,” the agency said.

The 2019-20 sugar season (October to September) is expected to start with an all-time high opening inventory of over 14 million tonnes of sugar, which is much more than required inventory.

“Ideally, the procurement price of ethanol produced from sugar and juice should have been Rs 65 per litre as against the newly announced price of Rs 59.48, because then mill would have made some profit, while at the current rate they will barely cover their conversion cost,” a senior official said.

He said then too, there is a chance that more mills will come forward and make ethanol from juice and sugar as price offered is competitive.

In the current sugar season (2018-19), officials said, out of the 173 that supplied ethanol to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), around 48 (28 per cent) produced it from B-heavy molasses, while just one produced it from sugarcane juice and all the rest made it from the old process of C-heavy molasses or final molasses.

Ethanol is a by-product of sugar. In the first and second manufacturing processes, significant quantities of sugar is not-produced, while in the third that is from C-heavy or final molasses, there isn’t any such saving.

Industry players said one reason why several did not produce ethanol from b-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice in 2018-19 is that permission came quite late though the separate price fixed in comparison to ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses was attractive enough.

Despite, all the bottlenecks, officials said still around 0.4-0.5 million tonnes of sugar got less produced because of production of ethanol from b-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice which is expected to go up to 1.0-1.2 million tonnes in 2019-20 season as more mills start producing ethanol from intermediary molasses.

The price announced by the Centre for the 2019-20 sugar season for ethanol produced through all methods (i.e. C-heavy molasses, B-heavy molasses, sugarcane juice/syrup and sugar) though is quite attractive but it is the shaky financial position of sugar mills which could deter them from undertaking any largescale additional investment.

The Centre on its part has sanctioned a soft loan of over Rs 15,000 crore in March 2019 to enable sugar mills expand their ethanol producing capacities and so far 245 projects have been approved by it.

But, some industry officials said that much of these extra investment have got struck at the banks, because of their poor financial position of the mills.

The production cost of ethanol produced from B-heavy molasses is Rs 51-53 per litre depending upon the quality of molasses, while the procurement price fixed for OMC for the 2019-20 is Rs 54.27 per litre, while the cost of production from C-heavy molasses is Rs 41.50-43 a litre, while the procurement price fixed is Rs 43.75 a litre.

Officials said for mandatory 10 per cent blending, around 330 crore litres of ethanol is required, while in 2018-19, contracts for 2 billion litres were entered and around 1.75 billion litres have been supplied so far.

In 2019-20 ethanol purchase season that starts from December, the government expects that around 2.6 billion litres of ethanol will be produced.