Coronavirus: BSE cautions market intermediaries against cyber attacks

Many organisations have switched to work-from-home, due to outbreak of the pandemic, with employees using mobile phones, tabs and personal laptops in order to maintain business continuity

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The BSE has cautioned market intermediaries against malicious cyber attacks amid increased usage of mobile phones and tabs in the wake of the lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many organisations have switched to work-from-home, due to outbreak of the pandemic, with employees using mobile phones, tabs and personal laptops in order to maintain business continuity.

This has resulted in unprecedented increase in dependency on digital means by many folds and resulting in many operations that may possibly be under remote monitoring mode.
First Published: Fri, April 10 2020. 23:19 IST

