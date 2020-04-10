Coronavirus: BSE cautions market intermediaries against cyber attacks

-
ALSO READ
India coronavirus dispatch: Debunking some myths around Covid-19 pandemic
India coronavirus dispatch: Why we must prepare for the long haul
Covid-19: Odisha becomes the first state to extend lockdown till April 30
The coronavirus crisis: How the world is dealing with the pandemic
ICC postpones all qualifying scheduled till June 30 over Covid-19 pandemic
-
The BSE has cautioned market intermediaries against malicious cyber attacks amid increased usage of mobile phones and tabs in the wake of the lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Global death toll crosses 100,000; US, Italy worst hit
Many organisations have switched to work-from-home, due to outbreak of the pandemic, with employees using mobile phones, tabs and personal laptops in order to maintain business continuity.
This has resulted in unprecedented increase in dependency on digital means by many folds and resulting in many operations that may possibly be under remote monitoring mode.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU