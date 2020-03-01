Coronavirus impact: Most global markets have seen huge value erosion

While the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy will play out over the next few quarters, the equity markets have already seen an erosion of $8 trillion in market value. Most global stocks have tumbled as the epidemic has triggered a flight to safety among investors.

While riskier assets have dropped, safe-haven investments, such as gold and developed world bonds, have rallied. In absolute terms, the US has lost $4.25 trillion in market cap — from $35.99 trillion to $31.74 trillion. In comparison, China, the epicentre of the outbreak, has lost only $400 billion. ...