'Correlation of Indian markets with global peers will be high from here on'

Markets have taken all bad news regarding the rise in Covid-19 cases in India, economic stress, and sub-par corporate earnings in their stride.

RAHUL SINGH, chief investment officer for equities at Tata Asset Management tells Puneet Wadhwa that he remains overweight on consumer, telecom, energy, and private banks. Edited excerpts: How worried are you given the rapid rise in the equity markets since March 2020 lows in the absence of support from earnings growth? India’s valuation premium to other emerging markets (EMs), which had declined to 20 per cent in March 2020, is now ...