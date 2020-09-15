Covid-19 hits IPO filings, only 11 offer documents filed with Sebi this yr

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken the wind off the sails for IPO aspirants. So far this year, only 11 have filed their draft offer documents with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), down from 27 in 2019.

Market players said the lockdown and social distancing norms had made it difficult for companies, and legal firms to do the paper work for IPO filings. Moreover, the economic shock, caused by the (Covid-19) pandemic, had worsened the profit and loss accounts of many companies, which was acting as a deterrent.

"When the economy is not doing that well, you do not need that much of growth capital. Secondly, quite few sectors have been badly hit because of Covid-19. Even those companies, which want to do purely secondary sales, will also find merit in waiting if their sectors were badly impacted due to the pandemic,” said V Jayasankar, head of equity capital markets, Kotak Investment Banking.

ALSO READ: CAMS IPO upsized by 50% to facilitate NSE exit, to comprise 18.2 mn shares

Uncertainty regarding valuations has also led to keeping their IPO plans on the backburner.

" will have to file with the last audited results. And the minute you file, people will start guessing the valuation. Why would anybody file with bad numbers? At best, sales are stagnant, and in such a situation, you will not get your expected valuation from the market," said Rajendra Naik, MD-head of investment banking, Centrum Capital, adding that many IPO bound companies did not have the growth to show from last year.

Companies are also worried about the investor concerns regarding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their businesses.

"When one does an IPO, one has to tell the story completely, one has to explain why things are harsh now, and the prospects. Hence IPO bound companies may wait a little longer when the economy is not doing well," said Jayasankar.

Skanda Jayaraman, MD-investment banking, Spark Capital said companies would require a lot of data to assess the situation and defend the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on their business. "Most people do not have the data currently," he noted.

Bankers said IPO filings involved a lengthy and tedious process. Doubts over sustainability the in secondary market rally made it difficult for companies to time the IPO.

ALSO READ: Zomato to go public by H12021; raises Rs 760 cr from Tiger Global

"The have risen because of surplus liquidity. And this is a global phenomenon. An IPO is one part, after the IPO, the company needs price support and for that you need long-term money that will support the company if the economy goes down. The fear most people have is you can go and do an IPO, but six months down the line if decide to catch up with the economy and correct, then there is a fear of their stocks tumbling," said Jayaraman.

Typically, there is a rush in filings in the month of September as companies can file their prospects based on their March numbers. For filings post September, companies have to disclose their June quarter numbers.

As most companies saw the maximum disruption in the June quarter, the slump could continue. Experts said only companies who can demonstrate that they have emerged stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic, can muster up the courage to file their IPO documents now.