Covid-19 impact: Bond and currency markets to close at 2 pm till April 30

The bond and currency will continue with a curtailed trading hours till April 30, the RBI said in a statement on Thursday.

Such curtailed hours, in which bond and currency operated between 10 am and 2 pm, from 9 am to 5 pm in normal times, were in force till April 17.

Currency and bond are witnessing volatility as trading volumes have thinned amid the lockdown. The rupee closed at an all-time low of 76.87 a dollar on Thursday in a thinly traded market where the RBI did not intervene.