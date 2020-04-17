JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Mutual funds likely to get Sebi lifeline to tide over liquidity woes
Business Standard

Covid-19 impact: Bond and currency markets to close at 2 pm till April 30

Such curtailed hours, in which bond and currency markets operated between 10 am and 2 pm, from 9 am to 5 pm in normal times, were in force till April 17

BS Reporter 

coronavirus, market, stocks, valuation
Currency and bond markets are witnessing volatility as trading volumes have thinned amid the lockdown

The bond and currency markets will continue with a curtailed trading hours till April 30, the RBI said in a statement on Thursday.

Such curtailed hours, in which bond and currency markets operated between 10 am and 2 pm, from 9 am to 5 pm in normal times, were in force till April 17.

ALSO READ: Lockdown 2.0: Govt extends renewal of health, motor policies till May 15

Currency and bond markets are witnessing volatility as trading volumes have thinned amid the lockdown. The rupee closed at an all-time low of 76.87 a dollar on Thursday in a thinly traded market where the RBI did not intervene.
First Published: Fri, April 17 2020. 00:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU