Covid-19 impact: Lockdown relief to agricultural activities lifts sentiment

Stocks of agriculture-related companies such as fertiliser, chemicals, seeds and even equipment makers were in focus on Wednesday, after the government provided relaxation to farming and agriculture related activities post April 20.

The measures bode well for these companies and also put to rest concerns related to the impact of on crop harvesting and procurement activities. On Wednesday, the IMD too, gave a forecast of normal monsoon

These announcements boosted investor sentiments, as they improve the earnings outlook for agri-related companies such as PI Industries, UPL, Rallis India, Coromandel International, Bayer Cropscience, Dhanuka Agritech and many others and even of tractor makers like M&M and Escorts.

Not surprising that most of these stocks ended the day with gains of up to 7.8 per cent.

Pankaj Bobade, Fundamental Research Head at Axis Securities, says, that the relief given to agriculture activities will boost rural economy and is positive for consumption demand. Apart from agri inputs and equipments, Bobade expects demand for two wheelers, lower-end cars, etc to also get a boost over time.

In the past few days, investors have remained nervous due to the impact on crop harvesting and procurement despite a strong rabi season. Credit Suisse, too, had observed that despite anecdotal evidence of a bumper harvest, market arrivals are down 50-95 per cent year-on-year. In this background, government's mew guidelines allowing agriculture activities should accrue benefits.

CARE Ratings, too, says that agriculture and manufacturing of essential goods will benefit the most from the revised guidelines, given that the has been extended to May 3.

Meanwhile, on the business front, crop protection and fertiliser players have not seen much impact as the lockdown period coincides with seasonally soft period. In fact, many fertiliser players had taken maintenance shutdowns looking at the lean season and hence, may not see significant impact on production by the lockdown.

For agrochemical players, supplies from China being restored bodes well, while the kharif season sowing is still some time away. Further, channel inventories will ensure that any disruption does not hamper supplies, say analysts. The analysts also point out that for seeds, while there was no clear directive earlier, it is now included in new guidelines. Not surprising, shares of Kaveri Seed Company were up 4.2 per cent on Wednesday.

The news is also good for Rallis, which derives good portion of its income from seed sales during the June quarter of a financial year. With harvesting and procurement of rabi crop to pick up pace, it means farmer incomes will be steady and this coupled with normal monsoon should boost demand for seeds, agrochemicals and fertilisers for kharif season.

Fertiliser players are also expected to benefit from lower input prices. PhillipCapital's channel checks suggest that prices of DAP (a major grade) declined by 17 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) (two per cent sequentially) in Q4'FY20 and a similar trend was seen for other complex grades. However, a sharper fall in prices of raw materials such as phosphoric acid (21 per cent y-o-y) and ammonia (12 per cent y-o-y) will support margins of P&K (phosphate and potassium) players, especially Coromandel International.

For Dhanuka Agritech and Rallis, too, Emkay Global expects improvement in margins to be led by cost rationalisation and operating leverage.

On the other hand, analysts remain cautious on export-oriented players.

Covid-19 led supply disruptions in developed such as Europe and US can impact supplies. Europe and US have already seen a few soft quarters and now concerns are further aggravated due to Covid-19. Thus, analysts remain cautious on PI Industries, UPL and Sharda Cropchem; UPL though is better placed amongst the three as it derives more than a third of its revenues and growth from Latin America. The labour shortages in Asia and Latam countries is still manageable, say analysts.

Overall, in the chemicals space, Ambit Capital says that they prefer defensives as agriculture compared to pigments polymers or others.

Among auto companies, Escorts was the only gainer ending the day with gains of 3.7 per cent. While other auto companies also have an exposure (Maruti, M&M, and Hero MotoCorp) to the rural space, there was no mention of resumption of services for auto dealerships. Further, auto stocks had already rallied by 15-30 per cent since April 3 while benchmarks were up 11 per cent during this period and hence with sales expected to remain soft in the June quarter and discretionary large-ticket items get postponed, the concerns on volumes will remain.