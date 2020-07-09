TCS: Q1 profit slips 13.8% YoY to Rs 7,008 cr, wins deals worth $6.9 bn

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked-off the earnings season for information technology (IT) companies for the April – June 2020 quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (Q1FY21) on Thursday and reported 13.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit at Rs 7,008 crore for the period under review.

The numbers also assume significance as Q1FY21 was marred by the Covid-19 induced national lockdown that started in March 2020-end. is the first large-cap company to announce its financial performance for this period.

On a sequential basis, the net profit slipped 13 per cent. The company had logged a profit of Rs 8,131 crore in the year-ago period. Net sales/revenue came in at Rs 38,322 crore, up 0.4 per cent YoY.





In constant currency terms, TCS's revenue declined 6.3 per cent. The company's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at Rs 9.048 crore, while EBIT margin stood at 23.6 per cent.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 9, 2020, also declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.



Further, the company added new deals worth $6.9 billion during the recently concluded quarter.

In a preview note, analysts at UBS had pegged the revenue in rupee terms to decline 3.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 38,414.5 crore, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin was seen at 24.4 per cent – down 66 basis points (bps) QoQ. Net profit, according to their estimates, was expected to drop 11.8 per cent QoQ to Rs 7,100.1 crore. In dollar terms, revenue was seen falling 7.3 per cent QoQ and 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while constant currency revenue was expected to fall by 6.9 per cent QoQ and 6.8 per cent YoY. READ ANALYSTS' EXPECTATIONS HERE



"The revenue impact of the pandemic played out broadly along the lines we had anticipated at the start of the quarter. It affected all verticals, with the exception of Life Sciences and Healthcare, with varying levels of impact. We believe it has bottomed out, and we should now start tracing our path to growth," said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.



