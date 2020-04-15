Covid-19: Mango farmers approach housing societies for direct bulk supply

The extension of the nationwide lockdown has had mango in Maharashtra worried about their livelihood and the ability to survive for the next one year. This is because they will find it extremely difficult to sell the fruit for which they had begun preparations in the previous season.

in Ratnagiri district, the mango hub of Maharashtra which produces around 275,000 tonnes of the famed Alphonso variety, have started approaching co-operative housing societies in Mumbai and other large cities across the state to book orders and supply in bulk directly to consumers.





The new system of mango supply has benefited both and consumers due to eradication of the middlemen who normally extract huge margins in facilitating transactions. But now, farmers will earn at least 20-30 per cent more than they used to through agents. And the consumer also gets assured supply at rates lower than the market price.

“Mango farmers in Ratnagiri have started approaching co-operative housing societies individually to sell their produce directly. Over 180 farmers and 100 consumers have registered on our website. We only facilitate and don’t intervene in their bilateral transactions,” said Milind Joshi, General Manager, Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB), a unit of the government of Maharashtra for monitoring production and sale of agricultural produce in the state.

Identified as the hub of Alphonso mango in India, Ratnagiri district is currently producing the 'king of fruit;, as it is popularly called, at only 50 per cent of its potential. Climate change, inadequate financial support, unavailability of pre- and post-harvest fruit care techniques and absence of organised retailing have seen farmers losing mango output gradually.

“There is a huge quantity of Alphonso mango available today which requires proper selling. Farmers have booked massive export orders that are impossible to fulfill currently due to high freight costs. The bulk goods carrier planes cannot fly without passengers both sides due to global lockdown. The transportation cost of small carriers is prohibitive. Under the circumstances, mango farmers have little choice other than waiting for the lockdown to end to start exporting this season,” said Joshi.



Prices of Alphonso mango have declined to Rs 600 a dozen now in the Ratnagiri wholesale market. Premium quality (each fruit weighing over 250 grams) Alphonso, however, is priced at Rs 1,200-1,500 a dozen.

The nationwide lockdown which was initially implemented for three weeks beginning March 25 and was extended further by 19 days till May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, has brought entire country at a grinding halt. Not only has it brought manufacturing and transportation of essential and non-essential goods and services to a grinding halt, but has also made factory and farm labour scarce.

As a consequence, transportation of mango from farm to airport has come to a standstill. The freight cost to Europe, for example, works out to Rs 210 per kg today compared to Rs 100 earlier.

“Mango export opportunity will be lost for this season in case the lockdown is extended beyond May 3. But farmers and exporters are ready with all approvals to start shipment immediately after the lockdown period, provided the lockdown in importing countries also ends simultaneously,” said Joshi.

Trade sources said farmers and Indian exporters have received huge mango export orders from the United States, Australia, United Kingdom and West Asia for both pharmaceutical and direct use.

Meanwhile, mango farmers across the country have urged the government to compensate the loss incurred due to the nationwide lockdown, along the lines of other agriculture crops like foodgrains, pulses and cash crops.

“After all, we are also farmers. We get an opportunity to earn our livelihood only once a year. If this opportunity is lost, we would face huge financial crisis for the entire next year. Therefore, the government should consider our request and compensate the loss currently being incurred due to nationwide lockdown,” said Insaram Ali, President, Mango Growers Association.

India’s mango output is estimated at around 22 million tonnes this year, the same as last year.