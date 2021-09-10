CPPIB sells 2.3% stake in SBI Life Insurance Company

-
ALSO READ
Global investors flock to private debt space, expect huge demand for credit
Canada Pension Plan to sell 2% in SBI Life, eyes Rs 2,440 cr at top end
SBI Life dips 4% as Canada Pension Plan offloads partial stake
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
-
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Thursday sold 23 million shares (2.3 per cent stake) of SBI Life Insurance Company. The shares were sold at Rs 1,171 apiece.
The Canadian investment manager raised Rs 2,693 crore through the share sale. BNP Paribas picked up 1 per cent stake, according to bulk deal data disclosed on the BSE.
Shares of SBI Life fell 3.86 per cent to Rs 1,172.8. Prior to the share sale, CPPIB held 28.58 million (2.86 per cent) stake in SBI Life.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU