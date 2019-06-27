CreditAccess gains 8% on completion of direct assignment of Rs 139 crore

Shares of (CAGL) has surged 8 per cent to Rs 562 on the on Thursday in early morning trade after the company completed a direct assignment of Rs 139 crore on June 26.

However, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock rallied 15 per cent to Rs 599, also its all-time high, in early morning trade.

“This is the first direct assignment transaction initiated during the FY2019-20. With this transaction, the Company has completed one securitization and one direct assignment transaction totaling to Rs 249 crore in FY-2019-20,” CAGL said in a regulatory filing.