Crude jumps 26% on MCX, bullion gains on hope of end to Saudi-Russia rift

Crude oil prices jumped 26 per cent in late afternoon trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday following a surge in the international on hopes of an end to the Saui-Russia price war. The two nations are likely to agree to an output cut and would be meeting next week.

Crude oil for delivery in April hit several upper circuits to trade with an overall gain of 26.03 per cent, hitting Rs 2,043 a barrel on Friday. With almost similar gains, Brent in the international surged to trade at $30 a barrel on an improvement in overall sentiment after US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he spoke to both Saudi Arabia and Russia about an output cut. The tussle between the two crude oil-rich countries have caused a two-third decline in oil prices over the past three months. The commodity hit levels last seen im 2016.





Bullion and base metals also rose, albeit marginally. June gold added 1.11 per cent to Rs 43,722 per 10 grams, while silver for May delivery surged 3.4 per cent to 41,227 a kg. Copper, zinc and other base metals for near-month delivery moved up by almost 1 per cent amid global demand concerns. MCX iComdex composite added by 3.9 per cent to 8,549.27 points in late afternoon trade today.

"Crude oil prices led the jump in bullion and base metals on Friday amid hopes of an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia for the output cut. Some investors have shown interest in gold as global central banks continued to addgold to their existing holding as a hedge against economic uncertainty. Silver and base metals have gone up on short covering," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, Director, Commtrendz.

"Following to Covid-19, crude oil demand has declined by nearly a third in the last one month. Global market is flushed with supply of around 30 million barrel. Even if OPEC and non-OPEC members arrive at a decision to cut 10 - 15 million barrel of crude oil output, the market will remain surplus of of 15-20 million barrel of its total production of 98 million barrel daily," said Kishore Narne, Associate Director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.



Standard gold in Mumbai's popular Zaveri Bazaar gained 1 per cent to close at Rs 43,760 per 10 grams on Friday as against Rs 43,300 on Thursday. Silver prices gained 2 per cent to close at Rs 40,310 a kg on Friday as compared to Rs 39,250 a kg on Thursday.