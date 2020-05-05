Crude oil punters shift positions to natural gas after negative price row

After last month’s controversy regarding the settlement of the contract on the MCX at a sharply negative (minus) price, several traders have shifted their positions from the fossil fuel to natural gas.

When the April contract was expiring on the 20th of that month on MCX, the share of in the exchange’s total turnover was 29.4 per cent, while natural gas was only six per cent. This was also the trend prior to April. But it has now changed significantly in favour of gas.

According to the MCX data, the share of natural gas in the total volume of the exchange has almost tripled, while that of crude has reduced by more than half. Many big brokers have discontinued trading in after MCX announced settlement price of April contract at (minus) Rs 2,884 per barrel against the official close of Rs 995 (positive). This was unusual development as the MCX system wasn't enabled for trading in the negative and several large volume generators incurred heavy losses.

As a result these players and many of their clients discontinued trading in crude oil derivatives on MCX as prices remained very volatile. There were fears in the market that even MCX contract may have to be settled in negative, due to which punters moved to natural gas, which is also a part of segment and is used in Industries, vehicles and homes.

Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory said, “With concerns about WTI Crude oil prices turning negative, and a sharp rise in the margin on MCX Crude Oil, traders began looking at other products such as natural gas. The lowest prices in years in crude oil and natural gas in March and April and the credit crunch producers are likely face, could weigh on the output over the coming weeks and months.”

The number of rigs operating in the oil and gas regions of the US has been declining, which is not bearish for the price of natural gas. “So at this time, natural gas is quite cheap, margins are low, fundamentals are turning positive so traders are attracted to it,” said Kedia.

Initially volumes increased but now even open interest is also building up in natural gas contracts. This is also a cash settled contract. Today natural gas price increased 5.6 per cent to trade at Rs.159 while crude oil on MCX was trading higher by 11.2 per cent to Rs.1729 per barrel at 5 pm. Natural gas contract success depends upon how cost of carry comes down going forward. This because June contract is still trading at 10 per cent higher than May expiry contract and 10 per cent cost for carrying forward position to next month is considered too high.

Crude oil prices witnessed sharp recovery on demand growth prospects as some of the counties have eased lockdown. Prices are trading higher expecting rise in fuel demand as some of US states, several countries in Europe, India and Thailand have started easing lockdown.