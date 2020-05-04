JUST IN
India's road traffic data shows tentative signs of life after easing curbs

Mumbai seemed the most cautious of the three. New Delhi was second, while technology hub Bengaluru saw the highest rush hour congestion.

Coronavirus | Traffic jam | Lockdown

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

automobile, auto sector, traffic, cars, vehicle
Commuters stuck in traffic jam on their way to Mumbai after lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Photo: PTI

Three of India’s major cities showed some more traffic on the roads than the previous week as restrictions began to ease even as the lockdown remained in place.

Mumbai seemed the most cautious of the three. New Delhi and Bengaluru showed greater signs of life.

Business Standard looked at traffic congestion data from location technology firm TomTom International. Traffic congestion is defined as the additional time taken than if congestion is absent.

A reading of 50 per cent, for example, suggests it would take 50 per cent longer to travel the same distance compared to congestion-free times.

chart

Data showed more of an increase in Mumbai at 10 am, while New Delhi saw an average of eight percentage-point increase during the morning rush hour. Bengaluru, too, saw an increase of around seven percentage points. All three cities were among the most congested in the world, according to 2019 rankings.
First Published: Mon, May 04 2020. 20:23 IST

