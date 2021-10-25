CSB Bank soars 10% as Q2 net profit rises 72% YoY; pares gains later

-
ALSO READ
Pandemic helped all banks in improving digital transactions: CSB Bank CEO
CSB Bank soars 10%, hits 52-week high on impressive Q4 results
CSB Bank gains 7%, hits record high post June quarter business update
Gold loans likely to recover in the second quarter, says CSB Bank
Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank
-
Shares of CSB Bank moved higher by 10 per cent to Rs 336.85 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after the bank reported 72 per cent year on year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 118.57 crore in September quarter (Q2FY22). This was aided by higher net interest income (NII) and lower provisioning. The private sector lender had reported profit of Rs 68.90 crore in the year-ago quarter. The bank's NII grew 21 per cent YoY at Rs 278 crore.
ICICI Securities had expected NII to grow 25 per cent YoY, which is slightly lower than its recent historical trajectory due to slowdown in advances. Largely stable C/I and sequential fall in credit cost should help the bank to post a net profit of Rs 77 crore, up 12 per cent YoY, the brokerage firm had said.
However, at 02:51 pm, CSB Bank erased most of its intra-day gain and was trading 1.6 per cent higher at Rs 310.85 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.18 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Trading volumes on the counter rose over eight-fold with a combined 4.26 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA ratios improved to 4.11 per cent and 2.63 per cent as on Q2FY22 from 4.88 per cent and 3.21 per cent, respectively as on Q1FY22 with restrictions pertaining to lockdowns being eased. "Gross NPA and Net NPA ratios, excluding gold, works out to 2.09 per cent and 1.14 per cent as on Q2FY22. With the opening up of the economy, positive trends are visible in the asset quality front," CSB Bank said.
Net advances for CSB bank were up 12.22 per cent YoY at Rs 14,070 crore, driven mostly by the non-gold lending segment. Gold loans, which have been a focused segment for the bank, grew at 10.33 per cent YoY at Rs 5,460 crore.
The management said lot of good work has gone in managing the portfolio stress, both, in gold and non-gold portfolios and SMA/NPA levels were kept under control. Though treasury could not contribute much on the other income front, the gap was more or less covered by way of increased PSLC/Bancassurance/Fee incomes.
"As the impact of Covid is not fully ascertained, Bank decided to continue with the accelerated provisioning policy for stressed and NPA Accounts. We have experienced the returning of demand in MSME, SME and WSB segments during the last part of the quarter. Visible growth is also happening in Gold loan portfolio. In terms of growth, we look forward for better traction and results in the third quarter," the management said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU