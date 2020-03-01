Currency traders see no reason to panic due to coronavirus outbreak

While currency traders are shunning long term views, they don’t see any reason that the rupee will get into a freefall due to the coronavirus fear. “There is a huge risk aversion. The momentum of the risk aversion can be captured on a day to day basis,” said Abhishek Goenka, managing director of IFA Global.

Still, the rupee is not in a bad shape. Dealers don’t see the local currency depreciating much from the present level if the epidemic doesn’t turn into a pandemic. The immediate level could be 72.50 a dollar, which can be reached even on Monday, but ...