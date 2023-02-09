JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Adani Ent sinks 15%, Trent rallies 5%
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Customs duty cut, I-T slab rejig to boost consumer durable stocks: Analysts

With revised customs duty across consumer electronics' manufacturers, analysts believe this measure would reduce costs for manufacturing mobile phones, TV panels, and kitchen chimneys

Topics
consumer durable stocks | Customs duty | Whirlpool India

Lovisha Darad  |  New Delhi 

home appliances, consumer durables

Consumer durable companies are back in focus after several measures like revised tax slabs, reduced customs duty, and higher allocation in the PM-Awas Yojana were announced in the Union Budget for fiscal 2023-24. From wires-to-cable companies to kitchen chimney manufacturers, analysts believe a range of related stocks to benefit from this move in the long-term as a result.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 10:02 IST

