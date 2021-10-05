Cybersecurity management is a continuous process: Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi

Cybersecurity management is not a one-time event but a continuous process, Ajay Tyagi, chairman, (Sebi), said on Monday.

While speaking at the inauguration of joint certification course in Cybersecurity Foundation by NISM, CERT-In and C-DAC, Tyagi said has been constantly stepping up its efforts both internally as well as externally.

He also highlighted the Sebi’s efforts related to market infrastructure institutions, intermediaries, mutual funds and its internal measures.

“Clearly, cybersecurity management is not a one-time event but a continuous process — it is not a project but a journey,” he added.

The certification course will help in understanding Cyber Security Framework based on the pillars — identify, build, detect, respond, and recover.

“This course with features like self-paced e-learning, proctored test and affordable fee structure will encourage stakeholders in securities to learn and be aware of cyber security issues,” Tyagi said.

Since receives and deals with a lot of sensitive and important data, we have implemented a robust cyber security framework internally, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)