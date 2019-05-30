Cyient, Tata Steel, Infosys: Stocks likely to rise in a range-bound market

Markets have been mostly range-bound since the last three sessions After hitting a high of 40,000 (Sensex) and 12,000 (Nifty50), the markets have gradually given up the gains and are back to the levels seen on May 24. Despite the fall from the top and the range-bound trade off-late, there are investment-worthy opportunities where the stocks can move up over the next few sessions.

Here are a few such stocks that are showing a positive trend as per their technical chart patterns. Cyient Ltd (CYIENT): The stock has successfully come out of the oversold territory on Relative Strength ...