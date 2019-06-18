Dabur dips 5% after Goldman Sachs downgrades stock to sell

India stocks slid 5 per cent to Rs 382 in morning deals on the on Tuesday after global brokerage firm downgraded the stock to 'sell' from ‘neutral’.

The brokerage firm lowered the target price to Rs 334 from Rs 375 citing high exposure of India to the rural sector, and core categories -- juices, hair oil and oral care -- facing competitive intensity.

In the past one month, the stock had outperformed the market by surging 8 per cent, as compared to 2.7 per cent rise in the S&P till Monday.

Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers believe the company’s near-term revenue growth will be impacted by the slowdown in rural demand and in the international business (recovery expected in Q2 FY20).

The Management, however, expects rural demand to recover and drive double-digit revenue growth ahead, backed by high single-digit volume growth and a 2-3 per cent price hike due to rising costs. It expects premiumisation and its LUP strategies to aid in retaining margins ahead.

At 10:40 am, India was trading 3 per cent lower at Rs 387 on the BSE, as compared to 0.28 per cent rise in the S&P The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 2.3 million shares changed hands on the and BSE so far.