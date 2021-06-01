Dabur, ICICI Pru: Stocks that Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi is bullish on

-
BUY DABUR INDIA LTD | TARGET: Rs 574 | STOP LOSS: Rs 518
DABUR has been trading in a cycle of higher highs, higher bottoms, and has recently seen resurgence from its 2000DEMA. With Monday’s closing, the stock has surged above all its major exponential moving averages on the daily time frame, indicating inherent strength. On the oscillator front, the 14-period RSI has seen positive crossover affirming the bullish stance in the counter from a short to medium-term perspective.
BUY ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE | TARGET: Rs 596 | STOP LOSS: Rs 525
ICICIPRULI has recently corrected from its lifetime highs towards the previous swing high zone from where the momentum seems to reverse at the higher side. The stock has taken support from its 21-DEMA which even collides with the lower band of the Bollinger (20, 2) on the daily time frame and is headed towards the mean, suggesting more upside potential in the counter in the coming future.
Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior manager - equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal
