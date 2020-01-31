Dabur India surges 5% after Q3 result beats Street estimates

Shares of surged 5 per cent to Rs 502 on the BSE on Friday in an otherwise weak market after the company reported better-than-expected financial performance for December quarter (Q3FY20) led by domestic volume growth, international business and higher gross margins. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.50 per cent or 205 points at 40,708 at 11:52 am.

The stock of personal products maker had hit an all-time high of Rs 506 on Monday, January 27. Thus far in January, it outperformed the market by surging 10 per cent, against 1 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Dabur reported a 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in revenue at Rs 2,353 crore and a 10.7 per cent growth in operating margin during the third quarter of fiscal 2019-20. The company’s consolidated net profit grew 8.7 per cent YoY to Rs 397.7 crore. The net profit was impacted by one-time impairment in value of investments to the tune of Rs 20 crore. Excluding this impairment, the net profit marked 12.8 per cent growth on YoY basis. Analysts had expected revenue and profit of Rs 2,286 crore and Rs 394 crore, respectively.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) improved to 24.1 per cent from 23.7 per cent in the previous year quarter.

The company’s domestic fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) business reported an underlying volume growth of 5.6 per cent during the period. It had reported volume growth of 4.8 per cent in September quarter.

The management, however, said the near-term outlook for demand growth remains challenging with most key categories reporting a steady decline in value and volume growth.

“Dabur’s Q3FY20 results were met with muted management commentary on the near-term sectoral outlook. None of Dabur’s categories are witnessing green-shoots, indicating lack of substantial revival. Valuations are fair at 46.3x FY21 and 40.1x FY22 EPS and prevent us from turning more constructive on the stock,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in a results update. The brokerage firm maintains ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.

Analysts at Dolat Capital maintain ‘accumulate’ rating with buy on dips and arrive at target price of Rs 510 per share.