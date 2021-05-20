DAP prices might soften ahead as inputs costs in global markets look down

After a hefty 140 per cent increase in subsidy for Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) to compensate for the steep hike in its input cost, the Central government might not need to provide any further support this year as worst seems to over for the two major input that goes into making DAP for the time being.

Experts said from here onwards, the international prices of ammonia and phosphoric acid (the two major raw materials that goes into making DAP), is expected to soften in the coming months which should give a breather to DAP. This is because the peak demand season for DAP is almost over ...