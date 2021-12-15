Data Patterns IPO subscribed 7.7 times on day 2

-
-
The IPO of Data Pattern India was subscribed 7.7 times on Wednesday, a day ahead of its close. The retail portion was subscribed 12.4 times. Data Patten is a vertically integrated defense and aerospace electronics solutions provider.
The price band for the IPO is Rs 555-Rs 585 per share. At the top-end, the company will be valued at Rs 3,035 crore.
Through the IPO, the company is looking to raise Rs 240 crore in fresh capital. The IPO has an offer for sale component of nearly Rs 350 crore.
