Deal wins, margin surprises likely to power more gains for Infosys

Recent acquisitions, strong deal pipeline, and rising digital spends should help Infosys, the country’s second-largest software company, maintain its growth outperformance. Higher growth and steady margins should also help it bridge the valuation gap with larger peer TCS.

While the stock gained 10 per cent this month on the back of sectoral rerating and earnings upgrades, analysts highlight multiple triggers which should support its financials and valuations — among them is its acquisition strategy. The company announced two of its three acquisitions this year in ...