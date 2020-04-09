Debt schemes see worst ever outflows in FY20; liquid funds suffer most

The mutual fund (MF) industry saw the highest-ever outflow in debt schemes for any financial year closing in 2019-20. A combination of hardening yields amid selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and redemption pressure from corporate treasuries seeking to conserve cash in view of a coronavirus-induced led to Rs 1.9 trillion of net outflows from debt schemes in March.

Net outflows were seen across debt categories, with liquid schemes accounting for Rs 1.1 trillion of outflows. Duration funds — which are also used by corporates and institutional investors to park their funds — saw sizeable outflows. Ultra-short duration funds saw Rs 29,000 crore of outflows in March. Low-duration funds — which invest in 6-12 months’ debt paper — saw net outflows of Rs 19,921 crore in March.

A spike in yields dents the mark-to-market valuation of instruments held by debt schemes. Heavy selling by FIIs in March led to a liquidity crunch, which impacted liquid schemes, with negative returns.

“This was an unusual movement in liquid schemes, which also took investors by surprise,” said Sunil Subramanian, managing director at Sundaram MF.





Money market funds, which invest in instruments with maturity of up to one year, saw outflows of Rs 27,402 crore.

“Debt schemes saw redemptions as it was financial year end. Corporate treasuries also wanted to conserve cash due to the situation, which contributed to the investor pullout,” said DP Singh, executive director and chief marketing officer at SBI MF.

Among other debt categories that saw heavy outflows included banking and PSU fund (-Rs 6,304 crore), credit risk fund (-Rs 5,568 crore) and corporate bond fund (-Rs 3,791 crore). Both corporate bond fund, and banking and PSU fund saw a dip in investor assets after seeing 10 straight months of growth.

“Both the categories had received strong flows as investors have been chasing safety over yields since IL&FS crisis in September 2018, which led to uncertainty in credit markets,” said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director-fund research at Morningstar Investment.



Credit-risk funds saw the highest outflows for FY20, with Rs 5,568 crore of net outflows.





“The concerns around downgrade pressures remain as the outbreak has led to operational challenges for businesses,” Subramanian added.

At the end of Mach, debt assets stood at Rs 10.29 trillion, shrinking 15.29 per cent from the previous month.

In contrast, equity flows improved 8.6 per cent in March, with over Rs 11,722 crore of flows coming in the month. Incidentally, this was highest quantum of equity flows in 12 months.

“Equity schemes got some institutional flows, coming in through pension funds and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation,” said A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life MF.

However, industry participants say a sharp erosion of the high-fee paying equity assets is a worrisome outcome of the market meltdown.

Nearly one-fourth of equity assets were eroded in March, falling to Rs 5.78 trillion at the end of February from 7.57 trillion at Feb-end. The March-end equity asset size is lowest the MF industry has witnessed in two-and-a-half years.

“Industry stakeholders -- including fund houses and distributors – have their revenues closely linked to investor assets. April will be a crucial month for equity flows as monthly incomes are coming under pressure due to the situation,” Singh added.

“We will have to wait and watch how this impacts allocation towards systematic investment plans (SIPs) and equity schemes,” he said.

Contribution through SIPs -- which are popular among retail investors for making monthly investments -- marginally improved 1.5 per cent to Rs 8,641 crore in March. At the end of FY20, SIP contribution stood at over Rs 1 trillion-mark.