Decline in equity flows may push up asset size needed by AMCs to break even

The decline in equity flows may push up the asset size required by to break even.

The industry's AUM has grown substantially on the back of retail participation via systematic investment plans (SIPs), especially post demonetisation. The bulk of this growth has been driven by equity funds, which charge a higher fees than debt and hybrid schemes. The (TER) for such schemes can be 1.5-1.7 per cent of AUM as against 0.1-1 per cent for liquid or debt schemes.

The TER is a slab-wise, annual charge deducted from the NAV daily. It saw a downward revision in 2019 across equity and non-equity categories following a regulatory diktat.

"The breakeven AUM has inched up gradually in the past 5-7 years due to a reduction in maximum TER, growing competition and emergence of large distributors, who are able to capture a greater share of the pie," said Shishir Mankad, head of financial services at Praxis Global Alliance, a consulting firm. "Any impact on equity flows going forward will make it difficult for AMCs to make money, given the higher fees that such schemes command," he added.

June saw taper to Rs 240 crore, while July saw outflows of Rs 2,480 crore, the first time in four years.

According to a recent study by Praxis, breakeven AUM has risen to Rs 40,000-50,000 crore from Rs 10,000-15,000 crore, a few years ago.

The regulator had mandated an all-trail model of paying commissions to distributors which, according to industry experts, has pushed up costs. Earlier, most AMCs paid a mix of upfront and trail commission. The recurring trail component -- paid every year based on the duration the investor stays invested with a scheme --- ranges from 70-100 basis points now as against 10-40 bps before the upfront commission ban.

The ban on upfront commission has also resulted in a 55 per cent decline in the number of new IFA (independent financial advisors) registrations to 6431 in FY20. A sizeable chunk of mutual funds are now distributed by large banks and platforms, which have a higher bargaining power on commissions, according to experts.

"The cost of acquisition went up dramatically post the shift to trail. On an average, the operating cost for a fund house comes to 20-25 per cent of the TER, and AMCs that pay more than 60 per cent of the total TER in distribution fee will find it difficult to manage. Higher distribution cost can push up breakeven AUM to as high as Rs 100,000 crore," said a senior fund official. "A profitable AMC should operate with a margin of at least 30-50 bps for non-liquid, non-ETF products,” he said.

He believes the time to break even would depend not just on aggregate AUM, but also revenue, operating cost, distribution, asset mix, and the growth strategy adopted by the AMC.

Large AMCs contribute more than 80 per cent of the AUM, leading to low margins and discouraging new entrants. "The industry growth is concentrated with a few players, which could make it difficult for new entrants and smaller AMCs to survive, leading to consolidation going forward," said Dhaval Kapadia, director, investment advisory, Morningstar Investment Adviser (India).

Mankad says it is possible to have a profitable business at an AUM of Rs 10,000-15,000 crore provided the AMC is a niche player. To break into the big league, however, the AMC will have to incur substantial expenditure on marketing, advertising and sales, which could push the breakeven AUM closer to Rs 50,000 crore.



