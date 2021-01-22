Decoded: What are the reasons behind the bull run as Sensex hits 50,000?

Well, 50,000 is just another round number, so let’s put the Sensex hitting that mark in perspective. The Sensex, or the BSE-30 Sensitive Index as it’s formally known, is an index that tracks the movements of 30 of the largest stocks listed on the BSE. It’s moved up 20 per cent in the last 12 months since January 2020.

What is the implication? Investors in the stockmarket have received decent returns in this period. Some of those 30 largest listed stocks have gained more, others have gained less, some have gone down. But the net movement is up by 20 per cent. Since ...