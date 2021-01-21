- Gold and Brent crude rise over 1% after Janet Yellen's 'act big' call
- Sensex rises 394 points to 49,792, Nifty at 14,645; RIL jumps 1.9%
- IRFC's Rs 4,500-crore IPO subscribed 3.7 times on the final day
- Improving revenue growth trajectory key for Tata Communications stock
- Lofty earnings growth estimates, liquidity boom keep stocks afloat
- Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 2x on Day-1, gets bids for 10.5 mn shares
- Bajaj Finance: Stress in consumer pockets real, stock worth may be tested
- Brazil, New Zealand, India best-performing markets under Trump rule
- Market Wrap, Jan 20: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Rally in IndiaMART's stock has more legs despite 50% jump in two months
MARKET LIVE: Indices to hit record highs at open; Bajaj Auto, RIL in focus
Stock market LIVE updates: A third IPO for this week by Home First Finance would open for subscription today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Reliance Industries
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, MCX India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Bandhan Bank and Biocon are among 57 firms set to post their December quarter numbers today.
IPO update
A third IPO for this week by Home First Finance would open for subscription today. The firm on Wednesday raised a little over Rs 346 crore from anchor investors. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 517-518 a share for its initial share-sale.
That apart, IPO by IRFC closed on Wednesday and garnered 3.49 times subscription while Indigo Paints was subscribed 1.90 times on Day 1 of the issue.
Global cues
In overnight session, US stocks closed at record highs as investors grew optimistic that recent federal spending will revive growth and bolster corporate earnings. Meanwhile, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Global cues
In overnight session, US stocks closed at record highs as investors grew optimistic that recent federal spending will revive growth and bolster corporate earnings. Meanwhile, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83%, the S&P 500 gained 1.39% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.97%.
Tracking gains in US peers, Asian stocks rose for the third straight session. Japan’s Topix index climbed 1%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.9% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8%.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More