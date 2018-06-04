Deep Industries hits 52-week low; stock tanks 27% in two days

tanked 20% to Rs 107, extending its Friday’s an over 6% decline on the BSE, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked officials of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Rs 800 million scam case. The stock trading at its 52-week low has tanked 27% in past two trading sessions from Rs 147 on May 31, 2018.

The oil exploration and production company said the has booked 13 senior serving and retired officials of the ONGC, Rajahmundry and the company, based on complaint filed by Vigilance department of

“This is the same matter of GDU Contract of ONGC, Rajahrnundry which is currently under dispute and writ petitions have been filed by us with Hon. High Court of judicature at Hyderabad,” said in a regulatory filing.

Company is committed towards co-operating with investigation agencies and confident of getting due justice, it added.