Deepak Nitrite dips 5% amid buzz of plant closure notice post fire incident

-
ALSO READ
No casualty, cause of fire being ascertained, says Deepak Nitrite Ltd
Deepak Nitrite dips 5% after fire breaks out at company's Vadodara facility
Deepak Nitrite dips 9% on margins disappointment in December quarter
Stocks to Watch: Wipro, L&T, Sun Pharma, Zomato, Deepak Nitrite, PNB, NHPC
Stocks to Watch: UltraTech Cement, Castrol, CIL, Aether Ind, Deepak Nitrite
-
Shares of Deepak Nitrite were down 5 per cent at Rs 1,715.80 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade, falling as much as 9 per cent in the last two days amid buzz of plant closure notice.
According to some media reports, the Gujarat government seemed to haved issued closure notice to the chemical intermediate maker over the recent Nandesari explosions.
The stock of specialty chemicals traded close to its 52-week low of Rs 1,712.50 touched on June 21, 2021. The stock has corrected 43 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 3,020 touched on October 19, 2021. At 09:30 AM, the stock was down 2 per cent at Rs 1,768.30, as compared to 0.27 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The BSE on Wednesday, June 8, 2002 as per the Exchange communication it sought a clarification from Deepak Nitrite with reference to the media report in Financial Express. The response from the company was awaited.
As per the notice issued by the office of Director of Industrial Safety & Health (DISH), functioning under the Gujarat government’s Labour & Employment department, Deepak Nitrite will not be permitted to start production activities till it follows compliances related to plant and building safety, the newspaper reported.
However, on Wednesday, the company informed the exchanges that the fire caused damage to warehouse / offices/ some utilities and part of manufacturing facility of Sodium Nitrite that were facing the warehouse. All the other manufacturing facilities including other two streams of Sodium Nitrite were unaffected and in safe conditions. Stability studies and other assessments were simultaneously being conducted to reassure safe operations.
The company further said it is in the process of submitting necessary applications / documents as sought by various authorities in order to obtain necessary permissions to restart the Plant, at the earliest.
Meanwhile, in past one week, the stock price of Deepak Nitrite has declined 16 per cent after the company's manufacturing facility in the Nandesari GIDC area in Vadodara caught a massive fire following five chemical blasts on June 2, 2022. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2 per cent during the same period
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU