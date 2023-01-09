JUST IN
Delivery percentage improved in 2022 amid new margin norms, shows data
Near-term worry to be acid test for speciality chemical companies
Business Standard

Delivery percentage improved in 2022 amid new margin norms, shows data

The upfront margins were first introduced in 2020 and the thresholds raised in a phased manner. Traders were mandated to keep 25 per cent of the margin money between December 2020 and February 2021

Topics
Bull Market | Investors | Indian markets

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The delivery percentage in 2022 improved, rising to 41.4 per cent - the highest since 2016. Investors typically tend to seek delivery for those stocks in which they see a long-term investment opportunity.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 06:13 IST

