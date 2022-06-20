Delta Corp tanks 10% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells additional 5.7 mn shares

Shares of plunged 10 per cent to Rs 166.65 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after ace investor sold an additional 5.7 million equity shares of the company via open market on Friday. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 162.10 on June 16, 2022.

On June 17, 2022, reduced his stake in by 2.15 percentage points through block deals. Jhunjhunwala sold these shares at Rs 167.17 per share aggregating to Rs 96 crore. The names of the buyers were not ascertained immediately.

Post transactions, and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala's holding in has now declined to 1.2 per cent or 3.25 million shares from 3.36 per cent as on June 14, 2022.

Previously during June 1-14, the two had sold 7.5 million equity shares of Delta Corp through open market sale. After the transactions, Jhunjhunwala’s family’s stake in Delta Corp had decreased to 3.36 per cent from 6.17 per cent on May 31. Jhunjhunwala and his wife together held 7.48 per cent stake in Delta Corp at the end of the March quarter.

Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund said its schemes have increased shareholding in Delta Corp by 2.15 per cent as of June 10, taking the aggregate holding of the schemes to 9.21 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

On Friday, the stock of Delta Corp gained 12 per cent after its arm Deltatech Gaming (DGL) filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering.

DGL’s IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each, for an amount aggregating up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth up to Rs 250 crore.

The company said the IPO will be subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals, and other considerations. Upon completion of the offer, Deltatech Gaming will continue to be a subsidiary of Delta Corp, it said.