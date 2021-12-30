Delta Corp slips 4% as Goa government limits entry to Casinos at 50%

slipped over 4 per cent in early trade on the BSE to Rs 252.65 following reports that the Goa government imposed fresh restrictions on occupancy rate to entertainment parks including casinos in wake of the Omicron threat.

According to reports, the Goa government on Wednesday has ordered to run Casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, water parks & entertainment parks at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity. The state also restricted the entry of non-vacinated people into Goa.

Shares of which operated casinos in Goa are witnessing some selling pressure. At 10:15 am, the stock was traded 3.5 per cent lower at Rs 254.55 on volumes of 98,000 shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark index, the Sensex, had gained 0.3 per cent.

The stock had hit a 52-week high at Rs 308.55, and a 52-week low of Rs 138.

For the quarter ended September 2021, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 5.03 crore as against a net loss of 18.83 crore. Total income stood at Rs 33.71 crore. The numbers were incomparable due to Covid-19 related lockdown in 2020.