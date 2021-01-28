Deluge of emerging market ETF flow slows last week, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Rally 2.0 underway for emerging markets as stocks add $8 trillion
Emerging market ETFs close to erasing pandemic-driven outflows, shows data
India-focused offshore funds, ETFs see $1.5-billion outflow in Q1
Gold ETF flows turn negative after 7 months as price falls 12% since August
Investors trading in ETFs double in 2020, average daily turnover up 15%
-
A deluge of fresh investment into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that buy emerging market (EM) stocks and bonds slowed last week as the developing asset rally showed signs of fatigue.
US-listed ETFs that invest across developing nations as well as those that target specific countries received $462.3 million in the week ended January 22, compared with gains of $3.55 billion in the previous week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It was still the twelfth week of inflows totaling $23.1 billion.
The slowdown came as some investors questioned the recent euphoria in risk assets. Bloomberg’s Fear-Greed indicator for the MSCI developing nation stock gauge, which measures selling strength versus buying strength, has climbed to its highest in almost a decade, a sign that gains may have been excessive. Still, the inauguration of Joe Biden as US president stoked optimism for further coronavirus stimulus. EM equities were headed for another all-time high on Monday.
Shares of the $77 billion Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, the largest US-based fund of its kind, reached the highest since 2007 last week. The fund attracted $109.73 million last week, marking an eleventh week of inflows. The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, known as IEMG, meantime, brought in the second-highest inflow last week of $79.44 million, according to Bloomberg data.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU