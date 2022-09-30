JUST IN
Will rate hikes spell more trouble for crypto markets?
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Derivatives analyst Nandish Shah recommends selling Axis Bank futures

The analyst from HDFC Securities recommends selling Axis Bank October contract on rise with a stop loss at Rs 745, for a downside target of Rs 705.

Topics
Axis Bank | F&O Strategies | Stock Recommendations

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Derivative Strategy

Recommendation on Axis Bank

Sell Axis Bank October future

CMP: Rs 718.5

Sell around: Rs 730

Stop Loss: Rs 745

Target: Rs 705

Lot Size: 1,200

Rationale:

  • We have seen short build up in the Axis Bank futures, where price has fallen along with the sharp rise in the Open Interest during last few days.
  • The stock price has given a bearish breakout from the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of 23-June and 29-August 2022 on the daily chart.
  • The primary trend of the stock has turned negative as stock price closed below its 200 day EMA.
  • The momentum oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI (10) are in falling mode and placed below 40 on the daily chart, Indicating strength in the current downtrend.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 07:34 IST

`
