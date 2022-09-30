Derivatives analyst Nandish Shah recommends selling Axis Bank futures

-
Derivative Strategy
Recommendation on Axis Bank
Sell Axis Bank October future
CMP: Rs 718.5
Sell around: Rs 730
Stop Loss: Rs 745
Target: Rs 705
Lot Size: 1,200
Rationale:
We have seen short build up in the Axis Bank futures, where price has fallen along with the sharp rise in the Open Interest during last few days.
The stock price has given a bearish breakout from the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of 23-June and 29-August 2022 on the daily chart.
The primary trend of the stock has turned negative as stock price closed below its 200 day EMA.
- The momentum oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI (10) are in falling mode and placed below 40 on the daily chart, Indicating strength in the current downtrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 07:34 IST
