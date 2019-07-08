Derivatives strategies: 11,100-11,200 mark a key support for Nifty

The market cracked substantially in the Budget session and it fell more steeply on Monday. The bearish trend seen in the loss of approximately 3 per cent in the major market indices was reinforced by poor advance-decline ratios and the high volumes associated with Budget-related trading. Declines outnumbered advances by over 4:1 since the Budget session.

While fast-moving consumer goods and the financial sector held up on the Budget session itself, both those sectors broke down on Monday. As such, there have been no sector-specific gains, with every sector marking losses. The rupee ...