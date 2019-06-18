Derivatives strategies: Federal Reserve rate cut may lead to a Nifty rally

The market has slipped lower as global news is becoming gloomy. India-US are now in a trade war while the US-China tensions also continue. The US and Iran also appear to be on the verge of hostilities, with tankers attacked by unknown actors around the Straits of Hormuz, leading to fears of supply disruptions.

The Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, and the Federal Reserve have monetary policy reviews due this week. Given poor US jobs data and growth downgrades across the globe, traders hope the Fed will cut rates. If the Fed does oblige, there could be a smart rally. The rupee has ...