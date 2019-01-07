Derivatives strategies: Nifty must beat 11,000 for bull run to continue

The Nifty is range-trading close to its own 200-Day Moving Average (DMA). There is strong resistance at the 10,900-10,950 zone. Volumes are low with net institutional selling in January. FPIs were net buyers in December. Domestic institutions were also net positive.

Some cautious retail buying has been evident in January. Session volatility remains high. ALSO READ: Lighten up equity portfolio The Volatility Index (Vix) is edging up, which could signal nervousness. The rupee has made a big recovery to above Rs 70 versus the dollar. Crude prices remain low and ...