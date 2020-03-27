Derivatives strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities

Buy April Futures at Rs 103.5

Stop Loss: Rs 98 | Target: Rs 115 | Lot Size: 6000

Rationale:

-- We have seen long roll-over in the Futures’ yesterday, where we saw 74 per cent roll over to the April series with rollover cost rising to nearly 2 per cent.

-- The stock price closed above its 5-day Simple moving average (SMA) on Wednesday, the first time in the month of March, with higher volumes.

-- The stock price formed multiple bottoms around 79 odd levels

-- RSI Oscillator is showing strength in the stock

