Derivatives strategy on Torrent Pharmaceuticals by HDFC Securities

BUY TORRENT PHARMA FEB FUTURE @ Rs 2,090
Stop loss at Rs 2,040
Target of Rs 2,250
Rationale:
-- The stock price has registered new all time high with higher volumes
-- Higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily and weekly charts
-- Stock price is also placed above all important moving average parameters
-- Long build-up is seen in the Derivatives Segment
We recommend buying Torrent Pharma Feb Fut at the current market price, for the upside target of Rs 2,250, keeping stop-loss at 2,040.
