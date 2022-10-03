JUST IN
Gold and silver rates untouched today; yellow metal trading at Rs 50,780
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Bias negative for MCX Gold below Rs 50,500; Silver faces multiple hurdles

On the downside, near support for Gold futures seen at Rs 49,860, below which re-test of Rs 48,900-level seems likely; Silver futures face an uphill task of conquering multiple hurdles on the upside.

Topics
gold silver prices | commodity trading | Trading strategies

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

gold

Despite the sharp pull-back in Gold prices, the overall bias for MCX Gold October futures remains negative. The contract needs to sustain above Rs 50,500-level for the bias to turn favourable. On the other hand, Silver futures have managed to sustain above the 20-DMA for the last three weeks. While, the bias seems tentatively positive, the contract has an uphill task of conquering multiples hurdles on the upside.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 08:59 IST

